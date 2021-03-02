Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATNX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $5.46 on Monday. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

