ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 16,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575. ASX has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.