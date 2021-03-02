Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASTE opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.