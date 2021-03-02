Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

