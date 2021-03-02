Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 152,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

