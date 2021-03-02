Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $120,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.46. 52,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.