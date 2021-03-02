Assetmark Inc. Purchases 33,145 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 894,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,839. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

