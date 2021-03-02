Assetmark Inc. Has $78.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,023 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 7.13% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $78,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

