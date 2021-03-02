Assetmark Inc. Has $196.26 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,657 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $196,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 14,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,063. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.