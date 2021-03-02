Assetmark Inc. Buys 168,458 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $307,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.02. 4,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

