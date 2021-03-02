Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 28th total of 229,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

