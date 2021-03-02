Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Short Interest Up 183.6% in February

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the January 28th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

