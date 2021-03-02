Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.