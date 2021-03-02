Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.23). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

