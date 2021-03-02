Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 44,640 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,640 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $103,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,244. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

