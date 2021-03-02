Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 124,579 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,579 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Celanese were worth $136,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

