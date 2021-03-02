Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 14,311 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $261,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

