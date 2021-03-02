Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $303.95 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.82% of Trimble worth $303,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trimble by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 193,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

