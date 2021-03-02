Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $219,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

