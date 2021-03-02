ARP Americas LP Sells 15,162 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.