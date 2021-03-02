ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 10,900 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 300.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

