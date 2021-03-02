ARP Americas LP Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,042 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

