ARP Americas LP Has $260,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ARP Americas LP cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

