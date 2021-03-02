Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

