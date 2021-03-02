Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMNF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

