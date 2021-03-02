Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 3,160.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AMNF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Read More: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.