Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

