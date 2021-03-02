Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,616 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 737,508 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $33,801,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

