Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 660 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

