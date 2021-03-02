Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $72,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

