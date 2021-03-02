Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $62,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 204.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.