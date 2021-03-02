Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

