ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4,112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $135.73. 549,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

