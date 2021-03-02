Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$605.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

