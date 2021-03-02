Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 14,937 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of United Rentals worth $59,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $300.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,197. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.88. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.