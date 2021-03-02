Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

