Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 157,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The stock has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

