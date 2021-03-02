Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $138.38. 16,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,712. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.