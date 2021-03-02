Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $487.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

