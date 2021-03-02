Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

ARCT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,473. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.01.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

