Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. 8,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

