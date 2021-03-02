Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares rose 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 1,088,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 995,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

