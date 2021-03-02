Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ARBB traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 915 ($11.95). The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The firm has a market cap of £137.46 million and a P/E ratio of 35.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 878.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 761.02.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07). Also, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,850 ($10,256.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $3,978,950.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

