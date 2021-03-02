Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock traded down $13.00 on Tuesday, reaching $705.43. The company had a trading volume of 688,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $811.15 and its 200 day moving average is $575.78. The company has a market cap of $677.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.63, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

