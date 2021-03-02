Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,610% compared to the typical daily volume of 631 call options.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. 20,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

