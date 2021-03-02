Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

