AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

APPF stock traded down $18.24 on Tuesday, hitting $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,788. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

