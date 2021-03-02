AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

APPF traded down $17.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 20,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

