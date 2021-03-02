Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.