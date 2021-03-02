Aperio Group LLC Purchases 5,776 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

