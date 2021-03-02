Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

